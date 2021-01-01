Richard Gearheart, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Gearheart, age 78, of Vienna, Ohio passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020, while a patient at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown following a heart attack he had suffered at home on the day prior.

Dick was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on September 2, 1942 a son of Golden and Zelma Gearheart. He spent his early years being raised in Olive Hill, Kentucky before his family moved to Warren where he would graduate from Leavittsburg High School.

Following his graduation, he served our country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany before his honorable discharge having attained the rank of Sergeant.

Dick married his sweetheart the former Lou Ann Bartholomew on June 29, 1967. They soon made their home in Vienna where they began their young family.

He retired from Packard Electric in Warren in 2008 with thirty-eight years of service as a dip solder.

He was one of the most likable and gregarious people you could ever meet. A true renaissance man who was not only a local legend in country music, but also a master mechanic and a jack of all trades Always there to lend a hand to anyone in need, he touched the lives of many by his countless, selfless, acts of kindness and service. Always giving but never expecting anything in return.

Dick was a true mentor with his practical insight and sage like advice.

He was a dad to many who never knew a father’s love growing up. He taught others by example the meaning of family, commitment and love and was a role model to all.

While we mourn his loss, we take comfort in the fact that his mission on Earth has been fulfilled.

Dick’s survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lou Ann; their three boys, Scott (Lesa) Gearheart of Howland, James (Tanya) Gearheart of Columbus and Glen (Elizabeth) Gearheart of Vienna; his grandson, Jacob Gearheart of Columbus; sister, Betty (Gene) Smith of Birmingham, Alabama; brother, Roy Gearheart of Nashville, Tennessee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous extended family and friends.

He was greeted into Heaven by his parents and by his brother, Danny Gearheart.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Dick on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 in the funeral home with the Rev. Gary Easterling and Rev. Alan McCracken officiating.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 (330) 856-0918.

To sign the guestbook for Dick’s family, friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Dick” Gearheart, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.