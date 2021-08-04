Ricardo Melendez, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – ‘It’s not how the story ended, but how it began.’ Ricardo Melendez Cumba was born November 6, 1978 in Puerto Rico to Julio and Rosita Melendez. He lived his childhood in Cleveland and graduated from John Marshall High School.

Ricardo worked hard in all walks of life, anywhere he worked he touched hearts that mourn his passing.

He is survived by his six beautiful children, Ricardo, Sebastian, Eric, Sareena, Caiden and Ethan; his wife Jennifer; his girlfriend, Jamie; his father, Julio; his brother, Julio F.; his sister, Julissa; his nieces and nephews who he loved dearly and they held a special place in his heart and aunts, uncles and cousins from his mother’s family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosita who he has rejoined.

He enjoyed to love and laugh, his lazy Sunday’s, going to Perkins, tinkering with anything he put his mind to, a good day at the fair and music of all genres. In life and passing, his heart radiates to all that love him.

He was called home on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. He will be missed dearly by everyone who loves him.



Join us at Dillion & Santucci Funeral Home at 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio to Celebrate his Life on Sunday the 8th of August, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. and the service from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Everyone who loved Ricardo is welcome to come gather and Celebrate him.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ricardo Melendez, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.