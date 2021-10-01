Ramon “Ray” Barnes, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramon “Ray” Paul Barnes, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from an accident that happened at his home.

He was born June 8, 1969, in Salem, Columbiana County, Ohio, the only child of Oliver Perry Barnes, Jr. and Shirley Ruth (McGrath) Barnes.

Ray graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1987 and kept in touch with many of his classmates.

Following high school, he had proudly served our country and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He owned Crossroads Entertainment, his disc jockey and karaoke business and had worked at numerous establishments in the area throughout the years providing his services. Founding the business in 1994, he emceed many events, business functions, private parties and weddings. He was just recently hired by Baird Brothers in Canfield and had previously worked at U.S. Lumber (NILCO), Crow Construction, Bar Processing, Tamco and Geneva Steel.

Ray was a hard worker and took pride in every job he had, striving for perfection. He was always there to help family or friends in need. He also loved to work meticulously on the family farm where he was raised, which he called “Raytopia.”

Ray had a passion for music and loved to attend live concerts. He especially enjoyed cooking, working in his barn, chopping firewood, riding 4-wheelers with his son and traveling to Geneva-on-the-Lake in the summertime. Ray always had a smile on his face and loved to make people laugh. He will be missed dearly by his family and the many friends that he made along the way.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves a son, Damien Barnes, whom he loved very dearly; he also leaves behind his wife, Carrie (Fredenburg) Barnes, whom he married in 2000; two stepdaughters, Megan Majirsky and Amanda Gilger and his dog Alec, who was with him until the very end.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., a rosary will be recited at the funeral home followed by a graveside service in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

A karaoke celebration of Ray’s life will take place at a later date.

