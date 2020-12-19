Patricia Herdman, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Slavin Herdman passed away peacefully due to complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020. She was 77 years old.

“Pat” was born in Youngstown on January 6, 1943, a daughter of the late James and Agnes Slavin.

She was a graduate of East High School and former Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America.

She married her husband, David Herdman on October 11, 1969 and together they raised four children in Liberty. Dave and Pat shared over 48 years together before he preceded her in death on April 13, 2018.

Pat made her career as a bookkeeper and office manager for several companies in the Youngstown area before her retirement in 2008. During her retirement, Pat was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna where she was an RCIA teacher and eucharistic minister. Pat enjoyed sharing her faith with the community.

She leaves behind, to hold onto her precious memories, her children, Tom Herdman and wife, Holly, of Willcox, Arizona, Kathy Chismar and husband, John, of Columbus, Ohio, John Herdman and wife, Shawna, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Paul Herdman and wife, Caroline, of St. Louis, Missouri; 11 grandchildren and her sister, Ann Necastro of Youngstown.

In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Due to current COVID concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with the Very Rev. Frank L. Zanni V.F. officitaing.

Her final resting place will be with her husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

