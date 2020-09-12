Patricia Ann May, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann May, of Fowler Township, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon September 11, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced once finalized by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473 (330) 856-0918.

