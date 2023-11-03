VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina C. Yannucci, age 88, a longtime resident of Vienna, passed away peacefully on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023, at her niece Josephine’s home in Struthers where she has resided for the past year.

Nina was born on December 2, 1934, in Mount Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Barbero) Mileto.

Early in life, her family moved to the Smokey Hollow area of Youngstown and following her graduation from East High School, she went on to marry her beloved Nicholas J. Yannucci on November 5, 1960. Together she and Nick would spend the next 60 years at each other’s sides before his passing on December 12, 2020.

Nina retired from Packard Electric in Warren where she had worked on the assembly line for numerous years.

She was a woman of deep faith and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where she belonged to the Women’s Guild for many years.

She was a devoted sister and aunt to her large family and was a wonderful baker of countless cookies which everyone always looked forward to devouring. Nina was well known for keeping an immaculate home and always attending to her perfect landscaping and large vegetable garden.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her brother, Anthony “Tony” Mileto and his wife, Monica, of Lowellville, Ohio; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Nina was preceded in death by her siblings, Rachel Deen, Patsy Mileto, Auggie Mileto, Richard Mileto and Joseph Mileto.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday November 8, 2023, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Fr. Ryan Furlong.

She will be laid to rest with her husband Crown Hill Burial Park

Arrangements by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

