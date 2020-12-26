Nicholas J. Yannucci, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas J. Yannucci, 83, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, December 12, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Nick was born in Warren on February 11, 1937, to the late Herman and May Louise (Basciano) Yannucci.

He was a graduate of Matthews High School and then began his career working for Packard Electric in Warren. Nick worked as a tow motor operator and retired with 37 years of service.

During his retirement, Nick was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna, where he was a eucharistic minister.

He also was a member of the Knight of Columbus and had enjoyed helping with church fish fries along with other church functions.

He leaves behind his wife of over 60 years, the former Nina Mileto, whom he married on November 5, 1960; his sister, Delores (Richard) Masilotti of Birmingham, Michigan; sister-in-law, Sandie Yannucci of Warren; brother-in-law, Tony (Monica) Mileto of Lowellville; a special niece, Josephine Tisler of Struthers, along with several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Yannucci and sisters, Mary Ann Lentine, Carmella Kusmus and Margaret Zayek.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, with the Very Reverend Frank L. Zanni V.F., officiating.

Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.