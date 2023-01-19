VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy S. Jefferson, 88, of Vienna, Ohio transitioned from this life on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Nancy was born on April 24, 1934 in Youngstown to James and Minnie (Johnson) Hernon.

Following her graduation from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952, she married the Louis E. Jefferson on January 23, 1954 in the rectory of St. James Parish in Warren.

She was a devoted mother to her 13 children and was affectionately known as the “Efficiency Manager” of her family. She loved her children and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Nancy was a proud blood donor for many years having donated over 17 gallons to the American Red Cross.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading, bowling, swimming, growing a garden and flowers.

Nancy was dedicated to her faith and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Over the years she participated in baking for many church dinners, bake sales along with assisting with the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen.

She leaves behind her 13 beloved children, Jeffrey (Carol) Jefferson of Longmont, Colorado, Michael (Sherry) Jefferson of Fowler, Ohio, Dennis (Teresa) Jefferson of Phoenix, Arizona, James (Elizabeth) Jefferson of West End, North Carolina, George (Renee) Jefferson of Ravenna, Ohio, John Jefferson of Vienna, Ohio, Kathleen (Michael) Butler of Fowler, Ohio, Barbara (Kevin) Rinaldi of Kinsman, Ohio, Susan Jefferson of Hartford, Ohio, Mary (James Gough) Jefferson-Gough of Hubbard, Ohio, Lucinda (James) Weller of Toledo, Ohio, Patricia (Thomas) Kellogg of Hartford, Ohio and Elizabeth (Mark) Bowman of Minocqua, Wisconsin; along with his many loved and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years on March 25, 2020 and a grandchild.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening, January 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 21 in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio with the Rev. Ryan Furlong, Pastor.

Entombment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.

In Nancy’s honor, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross.

