Mary E. Kolat, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Kolat 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Mary was born on September 5, 1930 in Campbell, Ohio the only child of John and Mary (Nadzam) Patrick.

Early in life, she had worked for both the Plakie Toy Company and F.A. Pilgrim Extrusions in Youngstown before becoming a devoted homemaker and mom to her young family. In later years, she worked as a cook at Tiffany Manor in Brookfield and also enjoyed sewing, ceramics, as well as spending time with her family at their cabin Tidioute, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Kolat leaves behind her five children, Robert Kolat and his wife, Eileen, Lawrence “Lonnie” Kolat and his wife, Sally, both of Brookfield, William Kolat and his wife, Marian of Vienna, Wilma Cwynar and her husband, Thad of Brookfield and Marlene Vujevic and her husband, Norman, of Orangeville; along with 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert “Curley” Kolat, who she married on November 20, 1948 and passed away on January 1, 2002.

A private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Roa, Vienna, OH 44473.

