Mary Ann (Tomaskovich) Wright, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Tomaskovich) Wright, 71, of Niles, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021 with her loving family by her side.



Mary Ann will always be remembered for her independence, caring nature and generosity.



She was born June 15, 1950 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Frances (Crish) Tomaskovich and was a lifelong area resident.



Mary Ann was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and then earned her Associates Degree from Youngstown State University.



Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary Ann was the owner of Garwin Inc., a medical transport company for the last 21 years.



Mary Ann had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad, watching her race horses perform and playing with her beloved dogs.



Mary Ann leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband of over 34 years, Rembrandt Wright whom she married March 14, 1987, her children Kimberly (William Mayfield) Hilliard and Anthony (Alaina) Fiorini both of Vienna, ten grandchildren whom she adored Nathaniel, Ethan, Marisa, Lia, Marco, Charles, Holly, Samantha, Nicole and Alec, her step-children Edward Wright, Peter Wright, Heidi(Mike) Tartaglia, Lydia Evans, Trudy(Roger) Wright and Courtney Wright, her brother Michael (Jane) Tomaskovich and her beloved two dogs Abby and Cabela along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.



Family and friends may pay their respects to Mary Ann on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:55 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. all at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Rd., Vienna.



Mary Ann’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Traditions Health Hospice, Life Line Patterns and her numerous family members for all the care and compassion shown to Mary Ann throughout this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to Camelot (Therapeutic Horseback Riding) Center, 3498 Barclay Messerly Rd., Southington, Ohio 44470.



