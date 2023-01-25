VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin J. Orlosky, Jr. passed away the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren following a brief illness. He was 95 years old.

Martin was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 14, 1927, the son of Martin J. Orlosky, Sr. and Sophia (Sarazen) Orlosky.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School before being called to serve our nation with the United States Army during World War II.

Following his honorable discharge, he would marry the former Betty Lou Brest on September 17, 1951 and with her go on to share more than 38 years of marriage.

Martin was a dedicated master machinist for The Packard Electric company in Warren. He learned his trade beginning in 1953 from I.C.S. and continued until his retirement in 1988 as a foreman with 35 years of service.

At age 42, Martin took up trapshooting, an age considered very old for a beginner. He went on to win many trophies and first place finishes early in his shooting career. A great example is his first-place finish in the 1990 West Virginia State Trapshoot. He was personally involved in hand digging the first trap line at the Vienna Fish and Game Club where he was given the honor of being a lifelong member by the Club for his many years of membership and the growth of local trap shooting. Martin was also a lifelong, avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting.

Everyone familiar with Martin knew he was a voracious reader and a natural storyteller. He particularly loved to read historical novels, biographies but his interests as a reader were wide ranging and all inclusive. Martin was a natural storyteller who could keep the room in stitches and in rapt attention for hours.

He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna for 48 years.

Left behind to treasure his memory is his much loved daughter, Barb Carlson and her husband, Clark, of Cortland, Ohio; his eight grandchildren, Mark “Chris” C. Orlosky, Jr, Stephen J. Orlosky and his wife, Chelsea, David E. Orlosky, Genie E. Orlosky, Leigh Carlson-Young, Nathaniel C. Carlson, Daniel M. Nisbett and Ryan J. Nisbett; his great-grandsons, Xander S. Nisbett and Eugene “Geno” W. Orlosky; his sister, Mrs. Bernice C. Palmer of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and by his daughter-in-law, Susan J. Orlosky of Girard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou in 1989 and by his son, Mark C. Orlosky, Sr. in 2018.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening, January 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning, January 28 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio, with the Reverend Carl Kish officiating. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the start of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Vienna Fish & Game Club or to the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.

