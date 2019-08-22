Martha J. Consider, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Consider, of Vienna passed away on Sunday afternoon August 18, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles following a period of declining health. She was 94 years old.

Martha was born on March 12, 1925 in North Bloomfield, Ohio the daughter of William and Helen Applequist.

She was a graduate of North Bloomfield High School and had worked at the Mullins Manufacturing in Warren during World War II.

Martha was a longtime member of the Vienna United Methodist Church where she had helped prepare numerous dinners over the years, was an avid quilter, loved baking, as well as taking care of her blueberry bushes at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and a friend to call on for many others.

She was the proud and caring mother to her children Terrence L. Consider of Mason, OH, Clifford A. Consider of Vienna, and Karen K. (James) Cykon of Chesterfield, Michigan; a proud and loving grandmother to three granddaughters, a grandson, great-granddaughter and great-grandson.

Mrs. Consider was preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years Charles T. Consider whom she married on September 21, 1946 and passed away on March 21, 2005.

A funeral will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Burial will be next to her husband at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

To sign the guestbook for the Consider family, friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com .

