Louis E. Jefferson, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis E. Jefferson of Vienna, Ohio transitioned from this life on Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following a brief illness. He was blessed with 90 years on this earth.

He was born on June 7, 1929 in New Albany, Pennsylvania a son of George and Beulah Jefferson.

Shortly after his graduation from high school in 1947, Louie began his service to our great nation in the United States Air Force.

During his time in the service, he married the former Nancy Hernon on January 23, 1954 in the rectory of St. James Parish in Warren.

Following his honorable discharge in September of 1954 and having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, he and Nancy then settled in Vienna where they soon began their young family.

Louie worked as a tool and die maker at Peerless Electric before becoming a tooling engineer for General Motors from where he would retire.

At home he was known by many for his abilities using his natural ingenuity and skills where he was able to repair many things others would have simply discarded. He cherished his time with his family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand to help those in need.

He was longtime member of the Howland American Legion Post #700 and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

He leaves behind his beloved sweetheart of over 67 years Nancy and was the proud father to 13 children, Jeffrey (Carol) Jefferson of Longmont, Colorado, Michael (Sherry) Jefferson of Fowler, Ohio, Dennis (Teresa) Jefferson of Phoenix, Arizona, James (Elizabeth) Jefferson of West End, North Carolina, George (Renee) Jefferson of Ravenna, Ohio, John Jefferson of Vienna, Ohio, Kathleen (Michael) Butler of Fowler, Ohio, Barbara (Kevin) Rinaldi of Kinsman, Ohio, Susan Jefferson of Hartford, Ohio, Mary (James) Jefferson-Gough of Hartford, Ohio, Lucinda (James) Weller of Toledo, Ohio, Patricia (Thomas) Kellogg of Hartford, Ohio and Elizabeth (Mark) Bowman of Minocqua, Wisconsin; along with his many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his three sisters, a brother and a grandchild.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday morning, March 28 celebrated by the Very Rev. Frank L. Zanni V.F. in the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio.

Entombment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.

In Louie’s honor, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Red Cross.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 (330) 856-0918.

A public celebration of his life will be held and announced at a future date. In light of the present circumstances, friends are invited to express their condolences and memories to the family by visiting his tribute at www.dillon-santucci.com during this time.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

