Leota F. Swann, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leota F. Swann, 89, of Cortland passed away on Sunday evening September 15, 2019 at her daughters’ home in North Jackson surrounded by her family while under hospice care.

She was born on October 15, 1929 in Circleville, Ohio, one of nine children of the late Charles and Rose Levan.

Leota married Earl T. Swann on October 20, 1951 and together they went on to share nearly fifty years of marriage and their children Carolyn. Norm, and Joanie.

Mrs. Swann was a keen card player enjoying Solitaire and being the family champion at Skip Bo. She also was an avid walker and loved reading. Over the years she helped her husband Earl run his business and yet always stayed a devoted mother and homemaker to her family.

Leota was the proud mother to Carolyn (Gary) Swain of Dallas, Texas, Norm (Sandy) Swann of Cortland, Ohio, Joanie (Butch) Ruiter of North Jackson; proud loving Gram to Andrew (Jennifer) Swann, Monica Ruiter, Daryl Ruiter and Rachael (Aaron) Carter and beloved Grammy to Landen, Aliana, Braeden, and Aubreyanna..

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl on May 30, 2001 and by her eight brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473. Friends may pay their respects from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the start of the services.

A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Federation of the Blind in her honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

To sign the guestbook for Leota’s family, friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com .

