LaRue A. Thompson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaRue A. Thompson, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, December 8th, 2019, in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. She was just shy of her 85th birthday.

LaRue was born in Diamondville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, December 12th, 1934, the first daughter of Bruce and Mae McClinsey.

She was a graduate of Pine Township High School and would marry her sweetheart, Homer Thompson, on June 2, 1956. Together they have shared more that 63 years at each other’s side.

Following her marriage, she and Homer made their home in Cleveland for many years where she had worked for American Greeting Cards. They enjoyed traveling and camping. After Homer’s retirement, they made their home in Cortland for the past 20 years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband, Homer; her sister, Loretta A. Vasbinder of Masury; her nieces and nephews, Dr. Debbie (Dr. Walter Paladino) Dillon, Dr. Darlene (Daniel Hake) Calhoun, Genie (Bob) McBride, Bruce (Treva) Vasbinder, Vicki (Shawn) Mulligan; great-nieces and nephews, Rob (Megan) Dillon, Patrick (Kory) Dillon, Ashley (Jason) Lowe, Ryan Calhoun, Lee (Tori) Simeon, Maura and Alaina Mulligan, Brock, Tyler and Bree Vasbinder and two great-great-nieces, Adaline Dillon and Aria Simeon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Joseph E. Vasbinder and by her nephew, Michael Vasbinder.

Friends may visit with her family on Thursday evening, December 12, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday morning, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Joel Dickson officiating.

Burial will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

