Kandy Budd, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Kandy Budd, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown with her family by her side. She was 70 years old.

Kandy was born on August 18, 1949 to Albert and Mary (Martinko) Kanetsky of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Kandy was a familiar face to many at Bell Wick Bowl where she had worked for many years.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards as well as belonging to several card clubs. She also loved traveling to countless plays, musicals, operas, going to cheer on the Pittsburgh Pirates and taking shopping trips. The thing she enjoyed the most was seeing her son perform on operatic stages around the country.

She leaves behind her loving son, Jason Budd of Hubbard; her three brothers, Martin (Mary Ann) Kanetsky, John Kanetsky both of Hubbard and Joseph Kanetsky of Colorado and several nieces and nephews.

She was reunited in death with her parents and by her brother Albert Kanetsky.

A service to celebrate Kandy’s life will be announced later this spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home in Vienna, Ohio.

