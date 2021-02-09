Joyce Frickanish Dailey, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Frickanish Dailey, age 74, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away in her sleep on Saturday morning, with her loving husband by her bedside, on February 6, 2021, at her home following a 17-year battle from several illnesses.

Joyce was born in Chewton, Pennsylvania, on January 21, 1947, a daughter of John and Josephine (Zohosky) Frickanish.

Joyce had a stunning voice which she used singing as a backup for Tammy Wynette and in earlier years, under the stage name “Kandi Clark”, performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

In the past, she and her husband, Richard, owned and operated Julio’s Pizza and the Lockwood House Banquet Center in Boardman for several years prior to owning Heavenly Treasures Catholic bookstore in Girard.

She proudly served as the administrative assistant for Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna for over 20 years. She truly was devoted to the church, parishioners and its clergy. Over the years, Joyce championed numerous causes in the name of the of the church and was an ardent and devoted fundraiser for many of its activities including the 400 Club Raffle.

Her dedication and eager willingness to help others over herself will surely be missed by all.

Joyce leaves behind her husband of over 37 years, Richard; their son, Jason Dailey and his wife, Kim of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Steth Dailey, Alysa (Jerry) Kesselmayer, Xander Dailey; her great-grandchildren, Ariston, Harleigh and Wayne; her sister, Anna Mae Nerti of Wampum, Pennsylvania; beloved nephews, Phillip James Nerti and David (Cheryl) Nerti.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Jack Frickanish, Joan Cover and Jim Frickanish.

Friends may visit with her family on Thursday evening, February 11, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, OH 44473.

A High Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. John Fongemie F.S.S.P. officiating. Friends may pay their respects 9:30 – 10:50 a.m., prior to the mass in the narthex of the church.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church.

