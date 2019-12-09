Joseph J. Reedy, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Reedy 74, of Vienna, Ohio passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019 in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Joe was born in Warren on July 28, 1945 a son of Joseph J. and Theresa (Nusser) Reedy.

He was a 1963 graduate of Girard High School and went on to serve our country in the Army from for three years.

Following his honorable discharge in 1967, he married his sweetheart, the former Bonnie White, on June 13, 1970.

He found work at Delphi Packard Electric where he served as Union Representative for local IUE-CWA #717. He retired in 1999 after 31 years of service.

Joe was a devoted and longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. He actively supported the Relay for Life Team and was always available to help out with the Famous Fish Dinners. At the church Joe, also served as an usher and server, assisting with many funerals and other events over the years. He also enjoyed helping his friends with the Vienna Food Pantry.

Joe was diehard Cleveland Brown fan and had been a season ticket holder for many years. When at home he took great pride in caring for and maintaining his yard and had also spent many hours reading.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Bonnie; their son, Joseph S. Reedy of Los Angeles, Calfornia; his aunt, Virginia Kocis; brother-in-law, Dennis White and his wife, Judi and by his beloved puppies, Prudence and Ruby.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph in 1983; his mother, Theresa in 2004; brother, James Reedy in 1987 and by his Aunt Mary Mae Reedy in 2004.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

The Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. will Celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Joe on Thursday morning, December 12 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio.

Friend’s may visit with the family in the church chapel from 9:30 – 9:50 a.m. prior to the start of Mass.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

In Joe’s honor, contributions in his honor to the Vienna Food Pantry.

