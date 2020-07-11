Joseph Austin Clay, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Austin Clay, of Fowler, Ohio, passed gently into the arms of Jesus from his mommy and daddy on Sunday evening, July 5, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

He is the son of Kristophor and Ashley (Ward) Clay; the little brother of Alexzandor Isiaih Clay; grandson, of Alice Cook, Charles Clay, Kelly (Chad Baisden) Adams, Billy (Dollie Nelson) Ruggles; great-grandson, of Karen and Ron Price, Garnet Clay, Dianne Ward, Dianne Ruggles and nephew, of Zackary, Cynthia and Chase Cook, Jasmine Adams, Hailey Adkins and Kayden Ward.

He was welcomed into Heaven by his great-grandpa, Leno Weso.

“Precious, tiny, sweet little one, you will always be so perfect, so pure and innocent just as you were meant to be. We dreamed of you and your life and all that it would grow to be. We waited and longed for you to join our little family though we never had our chance to play, laugh, softly rock or wiggle. I will always be your mommy and he will always be your daddy, you will always be our little boy the boy that we needed. You are now gone but yet still here, we still sense you everywhere. You are our sorrow and our joy but there will always be love in each and every tear. Just know little one that our love goes deep and strong and we will never forget the son that we had but never had, and yet will have forever.”

A private service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home in Vienna, with burial following at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473 (330) 856-0918.

