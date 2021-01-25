John Thomas Knoske, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Knoske, of Howland, died unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home. He was sixty-five years old.

John was born in Warren on July 25, 1955 to William and Jean (Vine) Knoske, the fourth of seven children.

After graduating from Howland High School he attended the Cleveland Institute of Art, where he studied abstract painting. He later studied photography and leaves behind a private but impressive portfolio of fine art photographs.

With his older brothers he founded the Three Brothers Bakery, which did business in Champion for sixteen years. He went on to work at GM Lordstown on the assembly line, where he retired in 2018.

John was a devoted Cleveland sports fan, an erstwhile pool hustler and a collector of mid-century antiques. He read widely, especially nonfiction. He loved the beach. He loved sitting on his deck in the sun. He loved his family. Begrudgingly, he loved his dog. He grilled a perfect steak and he knew he did. He had an affable and easygoing personality, which his many friends can attest to.

His survivors include the former Patricia Sponsler, his beloved wife of over thirty-six years; his son Nicholas Knoske; his siblings Anne (James) Clapper, William (Kathy) Knoske, Robert (Debora) Knoske, Jean Louise Knoske, James Knoske and Patricia (Dewey) Burleson and his many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guestbook for John’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Thomas Knoske, please visit our floral store.