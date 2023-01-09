FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Joan M. Mendik passed away in the early morning of Friday January 6, 2023 in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was 79 years old.

Joan was born in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1943, the daughter of Stephen and Lucille (Colpo) Saska.

She was a graduate of Youngstown State University and spent her career as an elementary school teacher for the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown until her retirement. She was a dedicated educator and a beloved devoted wife, mom, and grandma to her family whom she always cherished.

Joan was deeply devoted to her faith and was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Cortland for many years. She enjoyed travelling to Florida with her husband, oil painting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. The strength of her fight against cancer leaves us with certainty of her joy for living.

Left behind to treasure her memory is her devoted husband of more than 55 years Robert Mendik whom she married on October 21, 1967; her beloved children Danielle Heer and her husband Andre of Basel, Switzerland, Deena Robinson and her husband Michael, Rob Mendik, and Jessica Miller and her husband Kevin all of Columbus, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren Marilu Heer, Olivia Heer, Grant Miller, and Owen Miller; and by her brother Stephen Saska.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio, with the Reverend Carl Kish officiating. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the start of the Mass.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 (330) 856-0918.

