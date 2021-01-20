Joan A. Boettinger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan A. Boettinger age 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, January 19, 2021 at her home.

Joan was born in Newark, New Jersey on January 30, 1948 the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Ackerman) Gantz.

She was a homemaker and had been a resident of Edwardsville, Pennsylvania for over thirty years. Following the death of her husband she moved to Warren where she has resided for the past ten years.

Although she never drove, Joan loved traveling and taking car trips with her family. She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, playing scratch off lottery tickets, but above all else loved her friends and family.

Joan leaves behind her children Christopher (Jenna) Gantz of Providence, Rhode Island, Kennith (Orlando Santiago) Gantz of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Tina (William) Waters of Purvis, Mississippi, William (Lisa) Gantz of Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren Joseph, Kayla, April, Joseph, Bear, and Christophe; sister Delores (John) Isleib, along with several nephews, nieces and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 39 years Robert W. Boettinger on June 10, 2011, siblings William Gantz and Barbara Gantz, and her niece Cynthia Gantz.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guestbook for Joan’s family.

