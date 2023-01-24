GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, 64, of Girard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from a five year battle with Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.



Jeffrey, fondly known as Jeff, was born to Jerry B. and Patricia MacCartney, on November 27, 1958, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Jeff was a devoted Boy Scout from a young age and continued his commitment through high school. He was a talented athlete who loved playing sports and was a graduate of Franklin High School in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

After graduating, he joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.



Jeff spent over 17 years working for Nickles Bakery, where he received numerous awards and honors as the Branch Manager.

Prior to his retirement, Jeff spent a lot of his free time coaching a variety of little league sports teams and teaching his kids to play sports. He was a devoted Steelers fan for many years too.



Jeff is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tonita and four children, Amanda MacCartney of Warren, Ohio, Justin MacCartney of Euclid, Ohio, Charity Ehrenberg of Union, Kentucky and Chylo (Michael) Baun of Lakeview, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia MacCartney of Hollywood, Florida and his siblings, Debbie (Dave) Beamer of Virgina Beach, Virginia, Kellie Garland of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Julie (Tom) White of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Tim (Phyllis) MacCartney of Macon, North Carolina and his two grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Griffith of Union, Kentucky, along with many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

