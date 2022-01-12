CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Johnson-Hewitt, 82, formerly of Eldon Drive in Champion, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, January 8, 2022, at the Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an unexpected illness.



She was born in Ashtabula on September 20, 1939, to J. Lester and Lillian Lowther Loveridge. The family moved, in 1941, to Vienna , where she was a proud graduate of Vienna High School, Class of 1958.

Janice loved flowers and was an avid gardener in and around her home. She also enjoyed feeding and watching all the birds that came to visit her. She loved all things music but always maintained a special fondness for The Beatles and especially John Lennon. Janice enjoyed following all Cleveland sports teams and loved “her” Lebron James.



In addition to being a devoted mom and grandma, Janice worked as line inspector for the former General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant in Warren for 24 years, before her retirement in 2002.



She will always be remembered by her daughter, Kathy Gerberry and her fiancé, David Matz, of Cortland; son, Roy Christopher Johnson of Youngstown; grandchildren, Joseph Gerberry and his wife, Karen, of Columbiana, Megan Dillon and her husband, Rob, of Vienna and Sophia Johnson of Niles; her great-granddaughters, Adaline, Melody, Beatrice and Elizabeth; siblings, Carol Almburg of Austintown, David “Skip” Loveridge and his wife, Terry, of Milan, Ohio and Judie Sheehan of Vienna and by her nephews, Paul Sheehan and his companion, Joanne Cusick, of Youngstown and Robert Sheehan of North Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Robert “Bob” Hewitt, on June 22, 2009; her brother, Richard Loveridge and brothers-in-law, Chuck Almburg and Pat Sheehan.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, in the funeral home chapel.



