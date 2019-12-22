Janet Lynn duMaire, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lynn duMaire, beloved sister, wife, mother and grammy passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 with her family by her side.

Janet was born February 5, 1956 to June and John McNally of Youngstown, Ohio.

One of Janet’s fondest memories of growing up in Youngstown, was spending much of her time at Idora and Mill Creek Parks.

Janet graduated from Chaney High School in 1974 and later went on to graduate with honors from the Youngstown College of Massotherapy.

In 1976, Janet met her soul mate, Patrick duMaire of Hubbard, Ohio. The two were married on July 14, 1978 and spent 43 loving years together, raising their two wonderful children and making a lifetime of memories.

Janet lived her life passionately enjoying things that most would fear, from riding her motorcycle to spending countless summers drag racing her Buick Regal T-Type and 1973 Dodge Challenger.

For 15 years Janet drove bus for the Hubbard Schools and assisted her husband with the management of the family rental properties.

Janet cherished her time with her family and her favorite hobbies included photography and gardening.

Janet leaves behind her loving husband, Patrick; her son, Kevin (Sarah) duMaire and their children, Kaleb and Kierstyn Rose; her daughter, Kristen (Ryan) Diegan; her brother, Timothy (Jan) McNally and her sister, Judy Chellis.

Janet was reunited in death with her mother, father and brother, John “Kevin” McNally.

The family would like to thank the amazing nurses and staff from Hospice of the Valley for their guidance and compassion through this difficult time.

Janet’s wishes were that there be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation by going here and searching “Janet duMaire”.

Proceeds will assist with medical expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home in Vienna.