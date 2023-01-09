BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Guerino, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon. January 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following a sudden stroke.



Janet was born in Sharon on October 6, 1946, the daughter of Dominic and Anna Munteen DeJulia, and was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.



She was a graduate of the Sharon School of Nursing and proudly worked as a registered nurse for many years in several area medical facilities. Later in her career she instructed nursing at T.C.T.C. before her retirement. She was always a hard worker and a beloved devoted mom, grandma, and great-grandma to her family, whom she cherished.



She leaves behind her children, Mark Guerino and his wife, Lori of Brookfield, Tammy Nicholls and her husband, Matthew of Cortland, April Dunkerley and her husband, David of Masury; eight grandchildren, David, Jackie, Becca, Matthew, Jonathan, Joshua, Anthony, and Jillian; nine great-grandchildren, William, Logan, Lucas, Rosie, Izzy, Fiona, Uriah, Joseph, Aleah; and her three brothers, Joe, Paul, and Dave DeJulia, all of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate of over 50 years, Louis S. Guerino, on Dec. 22, 2014; and by her parents, Dominic and Ann.



Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Crossway Family Church, 5000 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473, (330) 856-0918.



Family and friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com sign the guest book and send condolences to the Guerino Family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet L. Guerino, please visit our floral store.