VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. McKitrick, age 80, of Vienna passed away peacefully on Friday October 13, 2023 in the comfort of his home.

Jim was born in Warren on May 10, 1943 a son of Clyde and Helen (Gray) McKitrick.

Following his graduation from high school, Jim served in the United States Airforce before obtaining his honorable discharge having attained the rank of Airman 3rd Class.

On May 15, 1971 he was united in marriage with his sweetheart the former Elizabeth “Betsy” Carmichael of Kinsman, Ohio. Together they have shared more than fifty-two years at each other’s sides and the love of their sons Michael and Brian.

He worked for the former Amweld Building Products for thirty-six years in various positions before his well-deserved retirement.

Jim enjoyed several sports and especially enjoyed golf. He loved being involved in many outdoor activities and loved spending time watching the birds around his home.

His memories will continue to live on through his devoted wife Betsy; his beloved sons Michael McKitrick of Big Lake, MN, Brian McKitrick and his wife Lori of Travelers Rest, SC; five beloved grandsons Ethan, Owen, Isaac, Caleb, and Lucas; and by his brothers Richard McKitrick and his wife Lynn of Howland, and Marvin McKitrick of Vienna.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Marilyn.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Monday October 16, 2023 in the chapel of Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Jim’s honor.

Arrangements are by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio. Friends may view this tribute and send condolences to the McKitrick family at www.dillon-santucci.com.

