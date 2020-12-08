James G. Workley, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Workley, Jr. of Warren passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, December 4, 2020 in the Emergency Room of the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born in Warren on January 30, 1968 a son of James G. and Carol Workley, Sr.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and was a talented painter most recently working for Nick’s Painting.

Jim loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He liked to go fishing, take long car rides and especially loved riding his motorcycle.

He leaves behind his parents, James and Carol; his devoted companion, Sharon Norquist; children, Cassidy (Sheena Placer) Norquist, Cody (Kara Bachon) Norquist and Cami (Darryl) Roberts; his sister, Kathleen (Gus) Pellegrino; brother, David (Megan) Workley; 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Richard and Florence Lytle and his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Gertrude Workley.

A private gathering was held for his family at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

