VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Jack Arlen Keir passed away on Thursday afternoon September 22, 2022 at his home in Vienna, Ohio.

Jack was born January 31, 1938 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Donald David Keir and Lillebelle (Messersmith) Keir and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hartford High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960 serving aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saratoga.

Jack married Joyce Arlene Morford on June 22, 1963 and shared many happy memories with her and his family.

He worked at General Motors Lordstown until his retirement in 1994 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Vienna United Methodist Church, Vienna Kiwanis Club, and Vienna V.F.W. Post 3521, a blood donor to the American Red Cross and served as a little league baseball coach for his two sons. Jack also enjoyed gardening, NASCAR, traveling, trail riding, Cleveland professional sports, eating at Yankee Kitchen and vacationing with his family and friends. He loved following his grandkids sports and activities.

Jack was easygoing, compassionate and loving. His calm nature did not tell us how to live; he lived and we watched him do it.

He will be missed by his wife of 59 years and his two sons, Brian Keir of Westlake, Ohio and David Keir; daughter-in-law, Gadrie Edmunds of Hailey, Idaho; grandchildren, Jonathon Keir, McKenna Keir and Aidan Keir; niece, Tiffani Cailor Torrance and nephew, Trent Cailor.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Cailor and brother-in-law, Howard Cailor.

Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna. Friends may visit with his family beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service in the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Kinsman Township Cemetery on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the memorial fund of the Vienna Methodist Church or the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.