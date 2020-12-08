Howard Portzer, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Portzer of Howland passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland. He was 89 years old.

Howard was born in St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1931 a son of Edward and Madeline (Hess) Portzer.

Following his graduation from high school, he furthered his education to become an aviation mechanic.

He went on to work for Beckett Aviation at the Youngstown Regional Airport for many years before his retirement.

He leaves behind his brothers, Arthur Portzer of Vienna and Casper Portzer of Ashtabula along with his many nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday evening, December 9 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio.

A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Portzer F.S.S.P. officiating

Burial will be at Gageville Cemetery in Sheffield Township, Ohio

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guestbook for the Portzer family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Howard Portzer, please visit our floral store.