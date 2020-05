VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gladys L. Miller of Vienna Township passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at Windsor House at Liberty Arms. She was ninety-five years old.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced once finalized by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gladys L. Miller, please visit ourĀ floral store.