Georgia Lee Lytle, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Lee Lytle, of Howland Township passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, February 11, 2021 in her own home. She was 77 years old.

She was born in Warren on March 9, 1943 the second child of Richard and Florence (Oswald) Lytle.

Georgia was a graduate of Howland High School and was also a graduate of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Her loving and nurturing personality led her on to become a registered pediatric nurse working for Trumbull Memorial Hospital and later Dr. John Vlad at Vlad Pediatrics. Her medical vocation would go on to span more than 35 years before her retirement.

Georgia was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She loved crafting, working crossword puzzles, baking cookies and spending time with her beloved granddaughters and family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, Brian Lytle and his wife, Kendra; her granddaughters, Ava and Stella Lytle; her siblings, Carol Workley and her husband, James, Richard Lytle, Jr., James Lytle and his wife, Mary Jo and Roger Lytle and his wife, Rae, along with her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Donna Lytle.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. A public celebration of her life (Spring 2021) will be announced at a later date.

At this time a fund is being created to establish a Nursing Scholarship in Georgia’s Honor. If you would like to contribute to her legacy, please continue to check soon back on the tribute page for more information.

To sign the guestbook or to send condolence’s for Georgia’s family, please visit www.dillon-santucci.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Georgia Lee Lytle, please visit our floral store.