Gary L. Liberatore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Liberatore, 68, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born on August 22, 1951 in Warren, the son of Eugene C. Liberatore and Jean Brown Polta.



A lifetime resident of Warren, Gary graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

He served in the United States Navy for two years.

He retired from Packard Electric after 31 years.



A 25-year member of AA, Gary found a purpose and calling as a speaker and sponsor in the organization. He made lasting friendships and a difference in many lives.



He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Liberatore; seven granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Doris Liberatore of Florida; his sisters, Pamela DeRosa of Kinsman and Elizabeth “Bizzy” (Richard) Slama, of Florida; his three brothers, David of Florida, Timothy (Carli) of Hawaii and Joseph (Nina) of North Carolina; his eight nieces and nephews and two great-nieces.



In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Donna B. Liberatore and his son, Gary Lee Liberatore, Jr.



Because of his love and concern for animals, the family asks that donations may be made in memory of Gary to the Animal Welfare League of Vienna, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.



The family thanks the staffs of Lake Vista and the Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care.



There will be a service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 for all friends and family.

