LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene James Davis, 75, formerly of Warren, Ohio transitioned peacefully from this life in the early morning of Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Liberty Health Care following a brief illness.

Gene was born on February 16, 1948 in Warren to Thurman and Alberta (Garland) Davis, and was a graduate of Howland High School.

Following his graduation from high school he served in the United States Army where he attained the rank of Sergeant while serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. Gene received his honorable discharge in 1973 and worked for General Motors and later as a truck driver prior to his retirement.

Gene leaves behind his brother Roger Davis, along with several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Donna Fletcher, and by his sister Lois Macklin.

Military funeral honors will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday May 25, 2023 in the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and memories to Gene’s family by visiting www.dillon-santucci.com.

