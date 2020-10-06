Edward A. Lugiewicz, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Lugiewicz of Southington, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 3, 2020 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland following complications from surgery the day prior. He was sixty-four years old.

Ed was born in Warren on April 29, 1956 to Michael and Urszula (Gonia) Lugiewicz.

After his graduation from Howland High School, Ed worked as an auto mechanic turning his interest in working on vehicles into a career. Over the next thirty years he worked on vehicles and did various maintenance for Allied Waste and Stericycle before his retirement in 2010.

Ed was known for always greeting his family with hugs and a big smile. He could be counted on to lend a helping hand whenever possible as well as passing down his vast knowledge of mechanics and vehicles to his family and friends. Above all else he was a loving, caring, and devoted dad and grandpa to his girls.

He will always be remembered and missed by his daughter Ashley Griffin and her husband Justin of Summerville, South Carolina, his granddaughters Lillyan and Claire; his step-son Thomas Wiltrout Sr. and his fiancé Ashlee Mills and their son Thomas Wiltrout Jr. of Lordstown, Ohio; his siblings Zigmont Lugiewicz and his wife Kathryn of Vienna, Kristine Salman and Richard Lugiewicz both of Warren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Nick Salman.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473. Friends may pay their respects one hour prior to the start of the services.

Burial will follow next to his parents at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home in Vienna, Ohio 44473 (330) 856-0918.

