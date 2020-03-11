Breaking News
Doris Holbrook, Vienna Ohio

Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home

March 10, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Doris Holbrook, Vienna, Ohio-obit
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Holbrook, of Vienna, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. on Monday morning March 16, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio. 

Friend’s may visit with the family in the church chapel from 10:00 – 11:20 a.m. prior to the start of Mass.  

Burial will follow next to her husband at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

In memory of Doris, contributions may be made to M.V.I. Hospice 4891 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com  to sign the guestbook or send condolences to the Holbrook family.

