Doris Holbrook, Vienna Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Holbrook, of Vienna, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F. on Monday morning March 16, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Vienna, Ohio.

Friend’s may visit with the family in the church chapel from 10:00 – 11:20 a.m. prior to the start of Mass.

Burial will follow next to her husband at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

In memory of Doris, contributions may be made to M.V.I. Hospice 4891 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com to sign the guestbook or send condolences to the Holbrook family.

To send flowers to Doris’ family, please visit our floral section.