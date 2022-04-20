MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Marie Rice, age 34 of Masury, Ohio passed away on Friday afternoon April 15, 2022, as the result of a senseless homicide at her home.

Diana was born on September 19, 1987 in Wadsworth, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Garaway High School, Buckeye Career Center and Mercer County Career Center and was currently employed as a medical office assistant with the Primary Health Network in Sharon.

She enjoyed camping, singing, TikTok, watching her boys play sports, loved to be happy and being around others. Diana treasured being a nurse and always enjoyed helping other people whenever possible.

She will always be remembered and cherished by her boys Austin and Logan Schaaf, daughter Chloie Raber; her mother Christine Haas, fathers Jeffery Angle, Timothy Stoufer, Bill Haas, her fiancé Ryan Martin, Sr., sisters Jessy Poland and Samantha Stoufer, brothers Jeffery and Justin Mchenery and Billy Haas; her grandparents Thelma and Carl Reckner and Janet Dewalt, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and by her beloved dog Zoey.

Diana was preceded in death by her grandparents Fred and Carolyn Rice, Gleda Haas and the boys’ father Dean Schaaf.

Friends may visit with her family on Friday evening from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, OH 44473. A funeral service will immediately follow beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Contributions in her memory may be made at the funeral home for her children’s future education.

Friends may send condolences and share memories with the family by visiting www.dillon-santucci.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diana M. Rice, please visit our floral store.