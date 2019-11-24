Dennis E. Perry, Johnston Township, Ohio

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Eugene Perry, 61, of Johnston Township, Ohio passed on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence.

He had endured many health issues over the years with his heart, diabetes and cancer.

Dennis was born in Warren, Ohio on December 8, 1957, the son of James and Audrey Patrick Perry.

Dennis had various hobbies and interests. He was a handyman who enjoyed remodeling his home, a mechanic who would work on cars and trucks and NHRA Drag Racing. His pastimes included ATV riding, swimming, fishing and camping during the summers.

Cherished memories of Dennis will be carried on by his loving wife, Carol, whom he married on December 20, 1995; his daughter, Isabella Perry; his son, James Perry; his mother, Audrey Patrick; his sisters, Cheryl Hosking and Kathy Knoske and his brothers, Dwayne Perry and Kenny McAllister.

Preceding Dennis was his father, James Joseph Perry.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Dillion and Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren – Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

