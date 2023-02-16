CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Solis, 58, of Cortland, Ohio transitioned peacefully from this life early Sunday morning, February 12, 2023 at Continuing Health Care of Niles following a courageous battle with cancer.

Christy was born on September 3, 1964 in Youngstown to Santiago and Maria (Lopez) Solis and was a graduate of the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.

She was a beloved and cherished daughter, sister and aunt to her family who loved to act silly and have fun. Christy enjoyed watching old cartoons, playing Webkins, adored all animals, especially cats and absolutely loved spending time working all kinds of different puzzles. She was a proud and devoted aunt to her nieces, Sabrina and Ashley and made countless enjoyable memories with them as they have grown up.

Christy leaves behind to always treasure her memory her mother, Maria Solis; her brother, Michael Solis and his wife, Maria and her cherished nieces, Sabrina and Ashley Solis. She also leaves her aunts, Judy Lopez, Gladys Lopez and Tinita Lopez, several cousins, friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father and by her grandparents, Jose’ Lopez, Miligros Fantauzzi, Seferino Solis- Delgado and Christina Burgos-Padilla.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, February 17 at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Burial will follow at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The Solis Family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Continuing Health Care for their dedication and care to Christy over the years.

Friends are invited to express their condolences and memories to Christy’s family by visiting www.dillon-santucci.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Christine Solis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.