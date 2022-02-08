VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lee Bailey (Towner), age 62 of Vienna, Ohio passed away on Monday afternoon January 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Cheryl was born on July 23, 1959 in Warren at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a graduate of Joseph Badger High School and always valued her memories of candy striping and being named the 1977 Vernon Strawberry Queen.

Cheryl was a lifelong area resident who may be well known in the community from her longtime employment at the Vienna Center Beverage Drive-Thru as well as her membership at the Vienna AMVETS Post #290, both of which gave her many wonderful friendships throughout her life. She was a devout Cleveland Indians fan, loved spending time outside and in her garden and treasured her family, which included so many that she loved dearly whether they were related by blood, marriage, or friendship.

She is survived by her children Megan Donley of Strasburg, Missouri, Dustin Owen and his wife Laura of Ravenna, Ohio, Laura Beth Gruskiewicz and her husband Stephen of Wayne, Ohio and several dear step-children; her sister Cathy Willams and her husband Terry of Vernon, Ohio; her grandchildren Kathleen Hawthorne, Kerra Donley, Daltin Owen and Leilani Owen, as well as many step-grandchildren; her great-grandson Harold Hawthorne; her longtime companion Robert “Bob” Fitzsimmons and their beloved dog Sassy of Vienna, along with many nieces and nephews.

A gathering and celebration of her life will be held on Monday February 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, OH 44473.

