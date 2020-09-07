Carolyn “Candy” J. Zangara, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn “Candy” J. Zangara, 50, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, September 4, 2020, in the University Hospital in Cleveland.

Candy was born in Warren on July 4,, 1970, a daughter of Kenneth J. and Barbara R. (Sliger) Molesy, Sr. and was a graduate of Western Reserve High School.

She worked for Trumbull Community Action Program for over 25 years where she had served in various roles with the majority as the office manager.

Candy was a member of Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Warren and been active with her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop #80865 where she had served as the Troop Leader.

She was an avid fan of Youngstown Phantoms Hockey, enjoyed camping, fishing, crafting as well as walking in the Panerathon with her family.

She was a devoted wife, mom, sister and beloved friend to many.

She leaves behind her husband, John A. Zangara, whom she married on April 7, 2007 and her daughter, Elizabeth Rose Zangara at home; her mother, Barbara R. Sigler of Warren; brother, Scott S. (Fiancé Kristie Briggs) Molesy of Warren; sister, Shawnna Martin and her husband, David of Weathersfield; mother-in-law, Janet Zangara of Warren; sister-in-law, Vicki Zangara-Wiseman of Madison, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Candy was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth J. Molesy, Jr. and her father-in-law, Victor C. Zangara.

A service celebrating Candy’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Beacon of Hope Baptist Church 3559 N Park Ave in Warren, OH 44483.

A gathering until 4:00 p.m., for family and friends will immediately follow the service at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473 (330) 856-0918.

Contributions in her honor may be made to Beacon of Hope Baptist Church.

