Carol L. (Leavy) Wozniak, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Wozniak of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 65 years old.

Carol was born in Youngstown on July 18, 1956, a daughter of Charles W. and Marjory L. (Baldwin) Leavy and was a graduate of Liberty High School Class of 1974.

She continued her education with Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing program and would go on to work as a registered nurse for the former Northside Hospital for over 41 years before her retirement.

She was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna for many years where she had enjoyed volunteering with the 400 Club Raffle, planting flowers and cooking and baking for the various parish fundraisers and events.

She was fond of going on beach vacations, especially to Sanibel Island, where she was an avid collector of shells. Carol was also very gifted with her needle and thread, creating many beautiful pieces of needlework, crochet and Afghan blankets for her home.

Carol is survived by her husband of over 43 years, Dennis, whom she married on March 18, 1978; daughter, Alaina M. Furlong and her husband Ken of Bentonville, Virginia; son, Matthew D. Wozniak and his wife Stephanie of Beaver Falls, Pennsaylvania; grandchildren, Ken, Jr., Claire, Bethany, Maria, Thomas and a baby Furlong on the way and by her sister, Joy Ann Leavy and her husband, James Lovelace of Ravenna, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Paul Lloyd Leavy and Janet Sue Leavy.

Friends may visit with her family on Monday evening, October 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio, 44473.

A Requiem Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. John Fongemie, F.S.S.P. officiating.

Friends may pay their respects one hour prior to the mass at the church.

Burial will follow at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

To sign the guestbook for Carol’s family, friends may visit www.dillon-santucci.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol L. (Leavy) Wozniak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.