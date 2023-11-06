VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Henry Portzer, 94, died on Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

He was a founding member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish in Vienna, Ohio.

He is survived by his children, Stephen (Donna), Paula (Marty) Meluch, Joan (David) Lipka, Elaine (Skip) Borneman, Marie (Jim) Price, Charles (Karen), Christine (John) Easterday, Annette (Alan) Prox, Edward (Joanne), Gregory, Father Joseph Portzer, FSSP, Regina (Chuck) Aronica, Barbara (Vince) Criste and Ronald; 72 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren and younger brother, Casper.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa; his parents, Edward and Madeleine (Hess) Portzer; grandchildren, Andrew and Francisco Meluch and Christopher Michael Aronica; his half-brother, John and brothers, Roger, Ralph and Howard.

Visitation hours are Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. (rosary at 7:30 p.m.) and Wednesday, November 8 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. (rosary at 3:30 p.m.) and from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. (rosary at 8:30 p.m.), at Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH, 44473.

A sung Requiem Mass will be offered Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473, with Fr. Joseph Portzer, FSSP, officiating.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit https://www.dillon-santucci.com/ to sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Portzer family.

In lieu of flowers, donations and Mass requests can be made to either Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473 or Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Township, PA 18411.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arthur H. Portzer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.