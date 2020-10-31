Arthur “Art” E. Gray III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur “Art” E. Gray III, age 73, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.

Art was born in Warren on July 29, 1947 to Arthur E. and Edith M. Gray, Jr. He was a graduate of Harding High School and went on to enlist with the United States Army serving three years before his honorable discharge having attained the rank of Sergeant.

Art retired as a descaler in 2018 from R.M.I. Titanium in Niles after over forty-six years of dedicated service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and creating various types of wood crafts.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Nate Gray of Montana and Eric Seemann and his wife, Yvonne, of Warren, Chi’loe Seeman of Campbell, Ohio and Desirae Seemann of Niles and five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Roberta P. Sharpe, on September 12, 2002.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, OH 44473.

Burial will take place next to his wife at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

