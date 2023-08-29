YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne Terlecki passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 66 with her family by her side.

She was born May 22, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Emma Terlecki.

Dianne graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School then went onto Youngstown State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. Several years later she went on to pursue another degree in Information Technology while in Akron. Dianne loved school; loved to learn.

She worked for Akron City Hospital, now Summa Health System – Akron Campus for over 40+ years before retiring last May.

Dianne is survived by her mother, Emma Jane (Riley) Terlecki; three sisters, Linda (Ray) Crawford of South Florida, Evelyn Terlecki of Austintown and Alice (Bill) Gigax of Youngstown; her niece, Sarah (Michael) Bradley and her great-nephew Bryce of North Jackson.

Dianne was preceded in death by her father William Terlecki.

The family would like to give special thanks to Summa Health – 3rd and 4th floor nursing staff for all the special care given to Dianne during her final journey.

Arrangements handled by Adams Mason Funeral Home in Akron. 330-535-9186