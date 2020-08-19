Dianne Elizabeth Mannion Wepsic, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne Elizabeth Mannion Wepsic died on August 13, 2020, at the age of 78 in San Diego County, California.

Dianne was born on October 13, 1941, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Michael Leo Mannion and Mary Elizabeth Cunningham.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Michelle Mannion.

Dianne is survived by her son, Christopher Terry Wepsic, her three daughters, Rebecca Wepsic Ancheta, Amanda Fox Hui, Elizabeth Jennifer Wepsic, her sons-in-law, Allen Ancheta and Ulysses Hui, as well as her five grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Ancheta, Ryan Christopher Guzon Ancheta, Tristan Fox Hui, Trenna Fox Hui and Tyler Fox Hui. Dianne was raised in Greenville, Pennsylvania, and also lived in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, Erwin, Tennessee and in the Baltimore, Maryland, area.

She attended William Penn High School in Greenville (1956-1957) and college at Western Maryland College, Peabody Conservatory of Music and Grace New Haven School of Nursing. Dianne earned an M.S.N. in Nursing Education and Administration and a Masters in Counseling Psychology.

After becoming a Registered Nurse, Dianne got married and traveled in Europe, including living in Sweden for one year. She had 4 children and was a full-time mother from 1967-1991. In 1991, she divorced and began a career in psychiatric nursing, retiring in 2020.

Dianne was christened in 1941 in Greenville, Pennsylvania and joined the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in 1976 in La Jolla, California, serving as Clerk of Quaker Meetings in La Jolla, California and Oak Park, Illinois. She was thankful that Quakers were people working towards the good.

Dianne also belonged to the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and was a grateful member of Al-Anon.

As a child, Dianne enjoyed dance and piano lessons. She continued to study music in college and became an accomplished pianist. As an adult she was an avid reader and her favorite author was Elizabeth Gouge. She also studied celestial navigation, receiving her celestial navigation certification from the Alder Planetarium in Chicago, and enjoyed researching American architects.

Dianne’s greatest joy was her children, sharing in their lives and cherishing all of her grandchildren. She was deeply involved in her children’s education at Sandy Hill Nursery School, through homeschooling, and in co-founding the Sky Mountain Life School. With her children, she enjoyed summer road trips to Chautauqua, New York and camping in the Anza-Borrego Desert, Baja California in Mexico and the Eastern Sierras. Throughout her life, she appreciated all her family and ancestors, including all of her Cunningham and Mannion families. She valued her friendships with her childhood best friends, including Melinda Jennings, Ginger Reese, Judy Moss, Linda, Sandy, Dianne, Chipper, May and Plimpton Graul, Greta Zhakarios, Melly, Reb, Barry, Ricky and David Carrdoza, the Jones family. She had wonderful friendships as an adult with Joe Lieberman in Chicago, Sharon Chatfield, Janis Scanlin, Marylin Rummerfield, Judy Jerde, Mary Ruth Cox and her Quaker Friends: Jane Peers, Joyce Crosthwaite and Rick Van Schoik, Sharon Tracy and Casey Peto, Claire, Jack Barnett, and the entire community of Friends from over the years.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

A Private Family Service will follow visitation. All in attendance on Saturday are asked to wear masks. Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

