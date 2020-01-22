Dianna S. Wilson, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianna S. Wilson, 70, of Newton Falls, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born January 24, 1949 in Mannington, West Virginia, the daughter of David E. and Roxie (Satterfield) Schrader and had lived in Ohio for more than 50 years.

Dianna worked as a shift supervisor for CVS for 28 years.

Spry and full of life, she won many trophies in pool and dart leagues. She also enjoyed horseshoes and was active with the Newton Falls VFW.

Precious memories of Dianna live on with her son, Harold W. Wilson of Leavittsburg; two daughters, Lisa Green of Newton Falls and Dianna J. Nutt (Robert) of Lordstown; three grandchildren, Brett Garretson, Madison Nutt and Jay Green and one sister, Patty Bartus (Frank) of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Preceding her in death are her parents and two sisters, Mary E. Harker and Linda June Goodin.

Per her request, services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.


