Diane M. Glavan, New Castle, PA

Diane Marie Glavan, 72, of Sankey Lane, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on June 23, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward and Virginia (Cekovich) Glavan.

Diane was a resident of LCARC for 21 years and attended the adult training facility.

She enjoyed music, singing, cooking, and the holidays and loved being around people and children.

She is survived by her caregivers Susan Kozar, Kay Conti, Jamie Fletcher, and Haylie Osman.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Reverend Matthew Bupp officiating.

