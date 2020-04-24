Diane M. Badanjek-Ewing, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Badanjek-Ewing, age 53, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born April 11, 1966 in Warren, the daughter of George T. and Jean A. (Wolf) Badanjek and was a lifelong area resident.

Diane grew up in Southington and graduated from Chalker High School.

She was a member of Life Church in Leavittsburg.

She worked as the head of the cafeteria for Windham Schools, where she loved to see the children each day. She had been the bowling coach at LaBrae High School and enjoyed cooking, baking, catering and taking care of friends and family. Diane volunteered for LaBrae Athletic Boosters for her son Zachary and volunteered for Southington Little Wildcats for her great-nephew, Nicholas Lichty. Diane enjoyed boating with her son, Zachary.

Precious memories of Diane live on with her son, Zachary Ewing of Leavittsburg; three sisters, Linda Lichty of Southington, Patty Badanjek of Warren and Brenda Nelder (Martin) of Warren; four brothers, George T. Badanjek, Jr. (Lois) of Howland, Bill Badanjek (Annette) of Southington, James Badanjek (Gina) of Southington and Richard Badanjek (Carla) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; many nieces, nephews and their families and her mother-in-law, Helen Ewing of Leavittsburg.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one sister, Deborah Lynn Badanjek.

Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of Diane’s good life will be held at a later date. Cremation is taking place.

The family would like to thank the Hope Center in Howland for their expert care and deep compassion for Diane throughout her struggle.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.