Diane Kaye Clapsaddle, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

July 27, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Kaye Clapsaddle, 67, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born September 7, 1951 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Leonard R. and Virginia (Allard) Fitzsimmons.

She came to Lisbon from East Palestine where she grew up and later worked as a French and English teacher at East Palestine High School for 30 years, retiring in 2003.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mount Union College and a master’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She was Catholic by faith.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Clapsaddle whom she married June 16, 1979; two children: Jamie Martin of Austintown and Derek Clapsaddle of Columbiana; a granddaughter, Kennedy Davis and her siblings Sandra McCalla of South Carolina and Jerry Fitzsimmons of Arizona. There are three nephews and a niece.

A memorial service officiated by Pastor Lyn Houze of Community Hospice will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Weber Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Lions Club.

